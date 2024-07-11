Bawumia says compare NPP, NDC records before casting your ballot on December 7

The Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has begun his constituency tour from the North East Region appealing to Ghanaians to compare the track records of the government and the NDC before December 7 polls.

“You should compare the policies and initiatives of the NPP government over the past seven and a half years to that of the main opponents ahead of the December Election,” he said.

Speaking at a community engagement at Gbintiri in the Nalerigu/Gambaga Constituency, Dr Bawumia stated that the criteria for measuring a “people-centred government” was how impactful its policies and programmes had positively changed their lives for the better.

In that regard, Dr Bawumia insisted that the NPP Government stood tall among the rest of the political parties that had been given the opportunity to govern the country over the past 30 years.

He said: “The NPP government has made it possible for every Ghanaian child to access secondary education through Free Senior High School Policy.

“The government has made it possible for every Ghanaian to enjoy banking services with mobile money interoperability. Today, because of the use of drones, we can send medicine and other medical supplies to remote places in Ghana.”

“You can renew your health insurance card from your phone. Indeed, there are so many initiatives this NPP government has implemented to make life better for everyone,” the NPP Flagbearer stated this at Gbintiri Market Square on Wednesday.

He assured the electorate that the NPP had the vision and ideas to transform Ghana, saying, “Unlike our opponents who are only interested in Guinea fowls that fly away and little hen coops.

“Our records of our development in the North is unmatched, and it’s there for all to see, from the creation of new regions to the provision of schools, water, roads, hospitals and many more.”

“The government of Nana Akufo-Addo has laid a foundation for growth, and the next government, led by me, Insha Allah, will further implement policies and programmes that will boost business and industry, provide accelerated and improved healthcare, more quality and accessible ICT-based education, and help make the life of the ordinary Ghanaian even better.”

On the first day of his constituency campaign in the North East Region, Dr Bawumia paid a courtesy calls on the Nayiri (Overlord of the Mamprugu State) at Nalerigu and other traditional leaders, including the Gbintiri Naa at Gbintiri, Yunyoo Rana at Yunyoo and the Bunkpurugu Naaba at Bunkpurugu.

The NPP Flagbearer also engaged key stakeholders including youth groups, embarked on door-to-door campaigns and participated in community engagements with the NPP parliamentary candidates of the Nalerigu/Gambaga, Yunyoo and Bunkpurugu constituencies.

Source: GNA