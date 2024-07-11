CLOGSAG strike enters second week with no hope in sight

The nationwide industrial action initiated by Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has entered its second week in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region and Kadjebi District in the Oti region.

A meeting billed for Wednesday, July 10, 2024, between the leadership of CLOGSAG and the National Labour Commission could not come on as CLOGSAG leadership said they “were not served any invitation.”

“This lack of invitation is a clear indication of the lack of sincerity in resolving this matter”, a statement issued by the CLOGSAG Dean of Regional Secretaries said.

“On the light of this development, the strike is still in force, and we urge all our members across the regions to continue staying from workplaces until further notice. Your solidarity and determination are crucial in achieving our goals”, the statement said.

“We reiterate our demands for a fair salary structure, as agreed upon in the MoU. We will not relent until our demands are met,” it said.

“We commend our members for their unwavering commitment to the strike. Your resolve is a testament to our collective strength. We are proud of your determination to fight for fair treatment,” it added.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) reached out to Mr. Emmanuel Doe, District Chairman, CLOGSAG, Kadjebi for comment on the release, he confirmed that leadership was not well invited, but there would be a meeting on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, to iron out the differences.

He said until then, the strike action would continue unabated.

Meanwhile, the situation is the same in Keta district and the rest of the Volta region.

Mr Jones Nketia, CLOGSAG Chairman at Keta Municipal Assembly, told the Ghana News Agency that all members were directed to lay down their tools until government heeded their calls.

“For the past two years, the government seems not to be interested in our conditions of service though the negotiation earlier was to address our plights,” he stated.

Mr Nketia noted that the initial plans were to migrate CLOGSAG members onto the new salary structure in January 2023, but the government failed to do so.

He said until the challenges were solved, all CLOGSAG members would continue with the strike action.

Mr Nketia appealed to all members to keep calm and wait for any other orders from the leaders towards the next plans of action.

GNA’s visit to the Keta Municipal Assembly saw offices which include Social Welfare Department, Environmental Health and Sanitation unit, Records, Statistical Department Unit, Client Services Unit among others were locked whilst a notice were placed at various vantage areas signifying the strike action.

Some CLOGSAG members GNA engaged expressed dissatisfaction about government delay to address their grievances and appealed to authorities for quicker action.

The strike action announced by CLOGSAG commenced on Wednesday, July 3, and is to protest the government’s inability to resolve issues about conditions of service.

Source: GNA