ABSA Bank appoints Edward Nartey Botchway as substantive MD

Absa Bank Ghana Limited (LTD) has announced the appointment of Mr. Edward Nartey Botchway as its substantive Managing Director (MD).

Mr. Nartey Botchway’s appointment becomes effective on 10 July 2024 as he takes over from Mr. Adolph Kpegah, who has been the interim Managing Director during the transition period.

Mr. Nartey Botchway expressed his delight to join the Absa family, saying that he looked forward to working with the Board, colleagues, customers, and all other stakeholders.

He intended to continue building on Absa’s legacy of superior customer experience and outperformance, he said.

Mrs. Frances Adu-Mante, commenting on the MD’s appointment said she was pleased that Mr. Nartey Botchway was joining the organisation.

She noted that she was confident that the new MD would bring his vast experience to bear and lead the Bank to achieve its strategic ambitions.

Prior to joining ABSA Bank, Mr. Nartey Botchway held various roles, including Managing Director of Ecobank Liberia and Regional Consumer Head – Anglophone West Africa comprising Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and the Gambia.

He also previously served as the Regional Chief Finance Officer for Anglophone West Africa, and for Central, Eastern, and Southern Africa, Group Manager Budgeting and Planning based in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Lome -Togo.

Mr Nartey Botchway has also held executive roles in Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) Bank PLC and Citi Savings and Loans.

In addition, he brings a wealth of board experience, having served as Board Chairperson of Ecobank Investment Managers Ltd, Ecobank Venture Capital Fund and Ecobank Leasing.

He was a Board member of Ecobank Sierra Leone, Ecobank Liberia, Ecobank Ghana and Exim Guaranty Company Limited.

The new MD holds a Doctorate in Business Administration and a Master’s in Applied Business Research from the Swiss Business School – Zurich Switzerland as well as Postgraduate degree in Contemporary Management from the Nobel International Business School (NiBS) Accra and a BA Economics from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA – United Kingdom), a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA) Ghana and a member of the Ghana Association of Restructuring and Insolvency Advisors (GARIA).

Source: GNA