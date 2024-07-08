Suspects arrested for smuggling at Kotoka Airport jump bail

Two of four suspects arrested at the Kotota International Airport for smuggling have jumped bail and fled the country, according to security sources. All of them are foreigners.

The four suspects who have been on police wanted list even though they claimed to be businessmen were recently arrested.

The suspects are Dauda Adeleke, a Gabonese national, Kwame Francois an Ivorian agent, Modon Diop and Ass Diagne both Senegalese, are alleged to have smuggled goods from Abidjan to Accra. The vehicle they used in the operation, a Mitsubishi Pajero, has been impounded.

According to the sources, the suspects were able to carry out the smuggling activity through the help of Kwame Francois who has his accomplice at the airport where they were trying to smuggle these goods from Accra to Dakar, Senegal.

Upon a tip-off, the National Security, joined by other security agencies, carried out the arrest in an operation at the airport.

Documents seized from Kwame Francois showed that the goods belonged to Modon Diop with the address as, “11 Route De Rufisque Dakar Senegal,” and Dauda Adeleke as his partner.

Kwame Francois and Ass Diagne who are their accomplices are on bail while investigation is ongoing. However, the other two who were also on bail, are at large and believed to have fled the country.

The police are currently investigating to ascertain the true identities of the suspects in order to be sure whether the names provided are their real names, and have consequently contacted the Immigration Service to assist with verification.

The security services say they are putting all measures in with the Interpol to re-arrest these suspects from their countries.

More information gathered from previous investigations show that there is another suspect whose name and identity has not been confirmed. However, the security services are doing everything possible to ensure the arrest of all suspects.

By Innocent Appiah