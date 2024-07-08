Mahama promises increased funding, resources for lesser-known sports 

Former President John Dramani Mahama says if re-elected, his government will increase funding and resources for lesser-known sports.

Former President Mahama, who is also the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections, made the statement during a media briefing at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Sunday.

During the media encounter, former President Mahama announced plans to revive sports in the country while giving the best infrastructure for sportsmen to prosper.

“We recognise that sports infrastructure is fundamental to nurturing talent and promoting active lifestyles. Our administration would invest in state-of-the-art facilities to ensure our athletes have the best environments to train and compete.

“Our focus on grassroots sports programmes would create a sustainable pipeline of athletes for the future. We will support local sports academies and provide resources to schools to integrate sports education into their curricula.

“Ghana is home to a diverse range of sports, and it’s crucial that we support all of them. Our administration would allocate funds and resources to promote lesser-known sports, giving every athlete the opportunity to shine,” he said.

The former President also stated the need for grass-roots sports development and training programmes for coaches and sports professionals.

This, he believes, would ensure that our athletes receive the best guidance and support throughout their careers.

He added, “We aim to bid for and host international sporting events, showcasing Ghana’s talent and hospitality to the world. These events will stimulate local economies and inspire our youth.

“We will implement policies to attract sponsorship and funding, ensuring that our athletes have the resources they need to succeed at the highest levels.”

The NDC flagbearer also stated his intention to make Ghana’s sporting facilities accessible to everyone, including people with disabilities, and to support professional athletes.

Source: GNA