Replacing Council of State with Second Chamber useful, but… – Political Scientist 

Mr Alex Kaakyire Frempong, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Political Science, University of Ghana, says proposals for the abolishment of the Council of State are useful but should be done in accordance with the Constitution.

He said the establishment of the Council of State under Chapter 9 of the 1992 Constitution was an entrenched provision and thus may require referendum to amend.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Frempong, who is also the Executive Director of the Elections Research and Resource Centre, backed calls for the establishment of a second chamber of Parliament to replace the Council of State.

He, however, acknowledged that the abolishment of the Council of State “will not be a simple matter”.

The Political Scientist was responding to a proposal by Mr Alan Kyerematen, the Founder and Leader for the Movement for Change, to abolish the Council of State if elected president.

At the launch of the Movement’s manifesto christened “The Great Transformational Plan” on Monday, June 24, 2024, Mr Kyerematen said he would replace the Council of State with a new Second Chamber of Parliament with representation from key stakeholder groups like the labour unions

In recent times, the relevance of the Council of State has been questioned with some political commentators, academia and civil society organisations suggesting that the body had outlived its usefulness and should be abolished.

Mr Frempong said the Council of State had over the years proven not to live up to expectation, adding that the current composition of the Council was problematic.

“The mode of appointment of the Council of State where majority of them are nominees of the President and those who are supposed to give it regional balance that is also fought along party lines. Invariably they become the errand boys and girls of the President.

“If we could change it and have a second chamber that is differently composed from the first one, I think it will be good and it will moderate some of the too-partisan situation in the lower House,” he said.

Mr Frempong said the proposed Second Chamber should not be on partisan lines and should offer opportunity to professional groups, traditional leaders, and distinguished personalities to participate in the governance process.

“The composition should be different from a mere second chamber which is also contested along party lines,” he said.

“The composition should include people from different associations, chiefs and people who have distinguished themselves in other areas and want to contribute to the politics of the country but not on partisan lines,” he stressed.

Source: GNA