Ghana government calls for investment in electric vehicles 

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport, has called on Bolt and other transport companies to invest in the Electrical Vehicle (EV) space.

He called for partnerships with the private sector to invest in charging stations across the country, assembling and manufacturing, and maintenance and repair services for EVs to create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

This is in a speech read on behalf of the Minister at the award ceremony of the Bolt Accelerator Programme in Accra.

In December 2023, the government launched the National Electric Vehicle Policy to pave the way for the uptake of EVs for a cleaner and more sustainable transport future.

The shift towards EVs, he said, represented a significant step in reducing the country’s dependence on fossil fuels, combating climate change, and improving air quality in the cities.

“The policy presents us with a unique opportunity to drive investment in green transport and innovative technologies,” he said.

He commended Bolt for the commitment and for supporting driver-partners beyond the platform through training and funding of entrepreneurial ventures.

The initiatives, he stressed, aligned with the government’s vision of job creation and empowering the youth for economic growth.

He said one of the key policy objectives of the Ministry was geared towards the application of new and appropriate technologies and innovations to transport infrastructure and service delivery.

“We are confident that collaboration with industry players and stakeholders will be critical as we explore and roll out innovative initiatives that empower people, promote entrepreneurship, and safeguard the natural environment,” he said.

He said that through innovative technologies, the Ministry had collaborated with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service to automate traffic law enforcement.

“We have also launched Transport Ghana with very unique features, including passenger manifests, pre-departure checks, vehicle tracking, electronic ticketing, and a road safety watch to ensure road safety,” he said.

Ms Lola Masha, Bolt Regional Manager, North and West Africa, said the BAP was first introduced and piloted in Nigeria in September 2023 and then expanded to Ghana and Kenya.

The Company works with the Transport Ministry and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority to ensure regulatory compliance in the sector.

She said the Company would continue to innovate and keep empowering Bolt and courier drivers to improve their capacities and competencies.

Mr Ali Zaryab, Bolt Food Country Manager, welcomed the government’s collaborative efforts to invest in the country’s EV sector.

BAP provides an opportunity for Bolt drivers, couriers, and their families to turn their innovative business ideas and pitches into reality.

The business ideas focus on sustainability, safety, or inclusive transportation.

The top 10 awardees were presented with 2,000 euros each in seed funding to start their entrepreneurial journey.

They were presented with certificates, access to business mentorship bootcamp experience, and a learning journey with Bolt Academy.

Mr Agbenya Kobla Adogla won the best pitch, Mr Samuel Agbagbo won the most scalable idea, and Mr William Nana Acheampong got the most innovative idea.

They were presented with a laptop each to aid their entrepreneurial potential.

The awardees commended the organisers for the opportunity and pledged to make good use of the funds to improve the transport sector.

Source: GNA