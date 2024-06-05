NHIA and NIA to issue Ghana cards for children under 15 years

National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and the National Identification Authority (NIA) have collaborated to register children from six to 14 years to provide them with official identification and nationwide healthcare.

The registration exercise, which is to begin on June 10, 2024, would see centres established in schools nationwide to facilitate the process.

“This initiative strives to enhance the youth’s access to crucial healthcare services while simultaneously easing their involvement in various socio-economic activities that mandate official identification,” the statement said.

The collaborative efforts between the two government agencies underscore Ghana’s commitment to streamlining administrative processes and broadening the reach of social services.

The statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the joint registration would contribute to a more inclusive society by emphasising the vital role of healthcare access and identity recognition for the Ghanaian youth.

Mrs. Louisa Atta-Agyemang, Deputy Chief Executive in Charge of Operations, NHIA, said the significance of the partnership was to extend healthcare access and lay a foundation for a more inclusive and empowered community.

Dr. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, Executive Secretary of National Identification Authority, added that the Ghana card function as a pivotal instrument for identity verification and access for youth in their day-to-day activities.

It encouraged active involvement from parents and guardians, urging them to ensure their children partake in the registration to obtain the crucial Ghana card to secure their pathway to essential healthcare services.

“This initiative not only signals a progressive step towards comprehensive healthcare coverage and national identification for Ghana’s youth but also highlights the government’s dedication to fostering a more inclusive and empowered society where every child’s rights and recognition are safeguarded,” the statement said.

Source: GNA