Ghanaians told to expect more stormy rains

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) says the country will experience more stormy rains.

It, therefore, called for precautionary measures to protect life and property, urging the populace to be mindful of their movements.

Some trees were uprooted, and billboards fell along major streets in the national capital last week after stormy rains.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr George Ayisi, Director of Communications, NADMO, said people who lived in low-lying areas should relocate to safer grounds.

Mr Ayisi said consistent dumping of refuse into drains had been a major challenge despite dredging exercises that had been taking place periodically and called for regular cleaning of communities and an end to dumping of refuse in drains.

Source: GNA