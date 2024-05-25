Landowners urged to invest in forest plantations

Landowners in the Atwima enclave have been urged to invest in forest plantations as a business since it is a profitable venture.

Mr Abraham Essel, the Nkawie District Forest Officer, who made the call, said tree plantation was equally profitable as other business ventures such as real estate and others.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the upcoming nationwide green Ghana project, which is to be held on June 7, this year, he said his outfit was ready to provide economic tree seedlings to interested persons, who wanted to go into tree plantation.

He said the district would plant about 340,000 seedlings in the area this year as part of the green Ghana project.

He said this year’s ceremonial tree planting exercise would be undertaking on the banks of river Kobiri at Nkawie to stress the need for residents to protect water bodies through tree planting.

The tree planting exercise in the district would target degraded forest areas, watersheds, homes, school and church compounds and recreational areas.

Mr Essel said the objective was to create enhanced awareness, mitigate the climate change impact and beautify the environment.

He called on the people in the area to take active part in the exercise to help combat climate change and its effects in the country.

Source: GNA