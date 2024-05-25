Black Satellites coach names provisional squad for WAFU B U-20 Cup of Nations 

Desmond Offei, Head Coach of the Black Satellites has settled on 30 players to begin camping ahead of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations.

The players would be taken through rigorous training sessions to get them gingered for the sub-regional championship.

Coach Desmond Offei’s final selection of players would be kept together for preparation and development for the national Under 20 team.

The Black Satellites beat Uganda by a lone goal to be crowned champions of the just-ended African Games.

Goalkeeper: Silverster Antwi

Defenders: Sung Ibrahim, Ebenezer Kpozo, Kojo Twumasi, Mohammed Awal Alhassan, Arnold Adu-Boahen, Raymond Agyemang, Samuel Alale.

Midfielders: Marfo Phenyin-Denis, Enoch Asante, Shaibu Abdallah, Ofori Sakai, Albert Yeboah, Francis Mensah, Asiedu Kwadwo Isaac, Hubert Gyau, Asamoah George, Amoah Daniel.

Attackers: Kpodo Bernard, Bernard Somuah, Antwi Boasiako, Apiiga Baba, David Boison, Foster Apetorgbor, Emmanuel Adongo, Clinton Doudu, Gyau Godfred, Saani Shuraim, Yusif Alidu, Ezekiel Alladoh.

Source: GNA