Young Ghanaian excels in global finance and accounting exam

Ms Lilian Maimouna Nelson has emerged as the latest Ghanaian candidate to achieve one of the world’s highest marks in her cohort of the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) Strategic Level Case Study Exam.

The exam is the final capstone exam of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) CGMA Professional Qualification towards becoming a Chartered Global Management Accountant.

She follows in the footsteps of another Ghanaian CIMA member, Michael Mensah Ahorlu, ACMA, CGMA, who achieved a joint third global position for the same exam.

Ms Nelson said she was proud to have achieved such a result for the Strategic Level Case Study Exam, and could not believe that she had achieved a joint fifth position in the world.

“The entire learning journey was hands-on, challenging, yet practical, and thrilling. I am excited to add my CGMA designatory letters behind my name, and make a valuable impact in my organisation,” she added.

Paul Aninakwah, ACMA, CGMA, Country Director for Ghana, Benin, Cameroon, and Sierra Leone, at AICPA & CIMA said they were happy to celebrate yet another great performance from a CGMA candidate in Ghana.

“Lilian has once again proved to young Ghanaians that it is possible to dream big and earn a globally recognised designation.”

“This result underscores her hard work and passion for finance and accounting, and the skills and competencies earned on her CGMA journey will make her a great asset to any organisation,” he said.

The CGMA designation was established in 2012 by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and CIMA to recognise a unique group of accounting and finance professionals who have reached the highest benchmark of quality and competence.

It is built on extensive research to maintain the highest relevance with employers and help candidates develop the business, digital, people, and leadership skills, needed to build successful careers in accounting, business, and finance.

Source: GNA