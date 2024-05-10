Government experts meet on illicit maritime activities draft supplementary Act

Government experts from member states of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) have held a three-day meeting on the Draft Supplementary Act relating to cooperation in suppressing illicit maritime activities.

The meeting, which was held between May 6 and 8, in Lomé, Togo, examined the details of the draft supplementary Act.

It was organised by ECOWAS in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) through the support of the EU-funded SWAIMS project as an important step towards enhanced cooperation in the repression of illicit maritime activities in the ECOWAS region to contribute to the region’s security and stability.

A statement issued by the communication department of the ECOWAS Commission and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that the meeting was aimed at presenting the details of the draft Supplementary Act to the government experts from ECOWAS member states, clarifying its objectives, and obtaining feedback and technical input for its effective implementation.

It was noted that during the meeting, Mr. Babate Atatoum, the Chief of Staff of the Togolese Navy, warmly welcomed the participants and highlighted the current security challenges requiring urgent action.

It added that Mr. Francis Omiunu, the Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), reaffirmed his outfit’s commitment to the fight against illicit activities in the maritime domain.

Mr. Omiunu also thanked the European Union for its financial support and ECOWAS for its efforts in this crucial area for security in West Africa.

Mr. Paolo Salvia, the Representative of the European Union Delegation in Togo, underlined the importance of the meeting, pointing out that maritime safety concerns all states and requires a shared commitment.

Dr. Dieng Abdourahmane, the Head of Division, Regional Security, stressed the importance of the meeting in clarifying the objectives of the draft supplementary Act relating to cooperation in suppressing illicit maritime activities in the ECOWAS region and obtaining technical feedback for an effective implementation of the recommendations made.

Stanislas Baba, the Minister Counsellor for the Sea, recalled the harmful effects of maritime activities in ECOWAS regional waters, thus underscoring the crucial importance of properly shaping and implementing the supplementary Act.

Source: GNA