Vote for Bawumia not Mahama for Ghana’s progress – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to vote for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the next President in the impending December elections.

He contended that selecting former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), would jeopardize the country’s progress.

The President who made the call when he addressed a crowd of supporters in Dobro in the Eastern Region after a visit to the premises of the Blue Skies Ghana Limited, said if given power, the former president would reverse the country’s achievements under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

“The person I defeated, my work since I took over, seems not to please him. I cannot hand over power to such a person… He will destroy whatever we have done when he comes,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that Vice President Bawumia was the best person to carry on his legacy and lead Ghana into a prosperous future.

He expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s abilities to manage the country and promote the socioeconomic well-being of the people.

“I am pleading with you to vote for the person I have worked with for the past seven and a half years. I have faith in him, and I know that he will come and continue the work I began,” he added.

The President urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise to register to vote and retain the NPP in power to keep the country on track for progress and development.

“This is our election year, and the limited registration has started. Anybody who has not registered and is eligible should go and register. This is because your right to vote is your power,” he said.

