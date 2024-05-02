Let’s protect Ghana’s democratic credentials, identity – Akufo-Addo 

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the citizenry to play their respective roles responsibly to ensure a peaceful general election on December 7, 2024.

He stated that the people needed to recognize the importance of peace and stability throughout the political process, as the country could not afford to erase the gains made in upholding the rule of law under the Fourth Republican Constitution.

“Ghana is the only country we have, and we must do everything in our power to defend our nation and its constitution,” he advised.

Addressing the 2024 National May Day Parade at the Independence Square in Accra, President Akufo-Addo emphasised that the political and ideological differences amongst the people should not divide them.

This year’s May Day celebration was on the theme “Election 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections for National Development.”

Ghana’s reputation is at stake in the December elections, as it has staged eight successful polls since 1992.

The upcoming elections remain a test case for the West African nation, especially given the sub-Region’s eroding democratic values and increasing incidences of military adventurism.

The President gave the assurance that the Government was committed to fostering an incident-free election to sustain a peaceful political environment.

“We should always resort to protocols to establish our displeasure and grievance without disruption to peace and national security.

“We are one people with a common identity,” he stated.

Source: GNA