Ghana Armed Forces investigating soldier’s murder at Kasoa Millenium City

The Ghana Armed Forces says it is investigating the shooting incident that took the life of a soldier, Lance Corporal Michael Danso, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at Millennium City, Kasoa.

A statement issued and signed by Brigadier General Eric Aggrey-Quashie, Director General, Department of Public Relations, GAF, said the investigation found that the shooting was a result of a land dispute at the Millennium City, for which the Police had earlier advised all parties to stay off the property until the issue was resolved.

It said the deceased escorted Lance Corporal Omar Rahman, who owned a half plot of land at the Millennium City, when he was shot by an alleged land guard named one Benlord Ababio.

The statement said L/Cpl Rahman who was informed that some persons were working on the said piece of land, went there with the deceased and another colleague soldier, L/Cpl Ametus Matthew, to the site where they confirmed the information.

Rahman and his colleagues upon reaching the land, stopped the people from working and proceeded to the Millennium City Police Station to report the issue.

Whilst at the Police Station, the acclaimed owner of the land arrived with two others alleged to be land guards who confronted the soldiers and fired at the deceased who was then trying to park his vehicle.

Realizing that one of the soldiers accompanying L/Cpl Rahman had been shot, the police disarmed and arrested the person who fired the weapon.

The statement said the body of the deceased soldier had since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital morgue.

The GAF condemned the attack and extended its empathy to the soldiers’ family, colleagues, friends, and loved ones, as it worked with the police to conduct further investigations.

It said the public would be informed of the outcome of the investigations in time.

Source: GNA