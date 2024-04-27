The Hunger Project launches nutrition project targeting mothers and children 

The Hunger Project (THP) Ghana, with funding support from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, has rolled out a one-year project to improve the nutrition of lactating mothers and children below five years.

The “Improving Nutrition for Mothers and Children Under Five” project commenced in March 2024 and is expected to end in February 2025.

It specifically targets children under five years of age and pregnant and lactating mothers in the Eastern Region to enhance their nutritional status.

Mr Samuel Afrane, Country Director of The Hunger Project Ghana, highlighted the significance of ongoing projects, particularly in the Dwerebease Epicentre in the Kwahu East District.

He stated that children under five years old account for approximately 20 per cent of Ghana’s population, and that improving their nutrition and development would positively impact their overall health.

“If they are well fed and they develop very well, it means that we are improving the health of a good population of the country,” he said.

The project, funded by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, focuses on four cluster communities within the Dwerebease Epicentre: Koranteng, Abotriansa, Onyemso, and Dwerebease.

The initiative comprises three main components: agricultural development – farming, extensive nutrition education, and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) improvement.

These interventions are expected to contribute to a healthier and more prosperous future for the region’s young population and their families.

Madam Stephanie Ashley, in charge of the Maternal and Child Health Improvement Project, urged collaborative efforts to boost The Hunger Project’s initiative in the Eastern Region, emphasising the importance of involving key stakeholders.

These stakeholders include staff from the District Agriculture Department, Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service, local opinion leaders, and the Epicentre committee.

She said their collaboration was crucial for the successful accomplishment of the one-year project.

Upon completion of the project, it is anticipated that the proportion of households with improved water sources and sanitation facilities will increase.

Additionally, about 3,000 community members will receive essential information on nutritional supplements, such as vitamin A, folic acid, and Koko plus as well as enhance the percentage of women receiving antenatal care.

Mr Isaac Mensah, Kwahu East District Director of Agriculture, expressed optimism about the project’s success, as the surrounding communities of the Epicentre are actively engaged in farming activities and often seek guidance from Agriculture Extension Agents.

The Hunger Project is an international organisation that focuses on facilitating individual and collective actions to transform the systems that create hunger and perpetuate its existence.

Source: GNA