Reconstruction of Agona-Nkwanta-Tarkwa road, said to be 80% complete

The Site Manager for the reconstruction of the 66-kilometre Agona-Nkwanta to Tarkwa road in the Western Region, Mr Peter Quarshie, said the project is 80 per cent done and expected to be fully completed by the end of August. Mr Quarshie, was briefing Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minster for Roads and Highways, on the state of the road as of April when he toured major ongoing road project sites in the Western Region.

He was accompanied by Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, officials from the Ghana Highway Authority and Department of Urban Roads, and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, among others.

The project, which started in 2021 at an estimated cost of 95 million Euros, is being undertaken by M/S Gabriel Couto-Rango Consortium, with funding from the Deutche Bank AG, Frankfurt, Germany.

Mr Quarshie explained that the scope of the reconstruction of the stretch included concrete works which entailed building drains, and pipe and box culverts.

Others were the application of bituminous prime coat, bituminous tack coat, asphaltic concrete binder course and asphaltic concrete wearing course.

The rest were the provision of walkways, medians, streetlights, traffic signs and markings including road line markings, information, warning and mandatory signs, and kilometre posts.

He assured the Roads and Highways Minister that the contractor would work assiduously to meet the project deadline of August 30.

Mr Asenso-Boakye expressed satisfaction at the progress on site and commended the contractor for the quality of work done so far.

He said the project, upon its completion, would facilitate socio-economic activities to enhance the living standards of the people along that corridor.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said the government would do everything in its capacity to provide good road infrastructure in other areas of the country for sustainable growth.

He went round other areas to assess progress of ongoing projects like the Sekondi to Takoradi road dualisation, and sectional repair works on Nkroful Junction–Ketan to Kojokrom Junction- Kojokrom Market Road on the main Takoradi to Cape Coast highway, which were at various stages of completion.

The rest were the proposed road construction at Mpohor, dualisation of Takoradi to Agona-Nkwanta, and Shama Junction-Shama roads.

Source: GNA