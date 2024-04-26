Wa Naa appeals to President to audit state lands in Wa 

Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the overlord of the Wala Traditional Council, has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to intervene and halt the wanton grasp of state lands in the Wa Municipality.

He also appealed to the President who paid a courtesy call on him, to conduct an extensive audit of the state lands in the Municipality.

He said some individuals were identifying, rezoning, and selling state lands to themselves with impunity without recourse to the future development needs of the Municipality.

“Of late, the race to rezone government-acquired lands and resell them clandestinely to individuals has hit the Wa Municipality. Individuals practically choose parcels of government-acquired lands they want, and the managers of our state lands promptly rezone them for them to buy,” Naa Pelpuo explained.

He said if the act were not checked it would be difficult for local state projects, which needed to be situated within town.

The Chief commended President Akufo-Addo for the interest he had shown in the development of the Wa Municipality and the Upper West Region in general.

He cited the tarring of the Wa-Charia and Wa-Jonga roads as an indication of the President responding to the request of the Chiefs and people of the Wala Traditional Area.

He, however, reminded the President of some outstanding requests including the rehabilitation of the Wa-Bole-Bamboi road, tarring of the Wa-Sing Road, provision of buses for the Nursing Training College, Wa and the Wa Islamic Senior High School and the provision of infrastructure for the Wa Naa Palace School, among others.

He also reminded the President of the need to make farm inputs available, and affordable to the farmers in the region as the rainy season sets in.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, assured the revered Chief of acting on the sale of state lands in the Wa Municipality as soon as practicable.

He also assured him of working on the Wa-Bamboi road and to provide a bus for the Nursing Training College, Wa.

The President told the Chief and his subjects that all the requests he had tabled before him would be addressed in due course.

President Akufo-Addo observed that Ghana was recognised globally as a pacesetter in democratic governance in the West Africa sub-region.

He appealed to the chiefs and people of the region to support the government to sustain and jealously protect the peace and security the country was enjoying.

Source: GNA