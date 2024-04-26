ISSER calls for more investment of resources in age-appropriate classroom infrastructure

A study conducted by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) of the University of Ghana has proposed need for stakeholders to invest more resources in providing age-appropriate classroom infrastructure to enhance learning through play.

It also recommended that classrooms of learners be constructed in a more compatible and well-structured manner that allows learners of all ages to effectively participate in play-based learning.

Dr Clement Adamba, Senior Research Fellow, ISSER announced parts of the recommendation while presenting the findings of the study at a forum in Tamale.

The study was to unearth evidence of teachers’ capacity for play-based learning and to inform public policy on early childhood education.

The forum brought together stakeholders from the Northern Region where the study was conducted including Yendi, Kumbungu, Tolon, Zabzugu, Savelugu, Tamale, and the Tamale College of Education, and Bagabaga College of Education.

A total of 1,156 teachers working in 593 public schools located in Ghana’s Eastern and Northern Regions and qualitative data from 48 school heads, 24 teachers, eight district directors of education, eight early childhood education district coordinators and four district programme coordinators/facilitators formed part of the sample for the study.

The schools were divided into groups, namely intervention and non intervention, based on their participation in play-based learning training provided by educational innovators, Right to Play and Sabre Foundation.

The findings revealed that majority of teachers, representing 68.7 per cent, had engaged in play-based training within the past three years.

It also suggested that intervention schools exhibited higher participation rates representing 76.7% compared to non-intervention schools, which stood at 61.7%.

It further revealed that teachers predominantly bore the costs of training themselves with intervention school teachers bearing as high as 91% of the Continuous Professional Development (CPD).

The study suggested that linguistic diversity in implementing the play-based learning methodology was problematic, adding teachers who were posted to communities where there was language barrier, struggled to implement the approach effectively.

Professor Peter Quartey, Director, and Investigator at ISSER, said the forum was to share findings from the study, analyse and foster discussions vital for enhancing early childhood education practices in the country.

Dr Leslie Casely-Hayford, Director, Advocates for Change, a Research Firm, also made a presentation on the qualitative part of the study, which suggested need to explore community-based early childhood education assistants to support teachers in addressing the issue of linguistic diversity, which affected the delivery of the play-based learning.

Dr Munawaru Issahaque, Savelugu Municipal Director of Education said implementing the findings on the study would facilitate inclusivity and help improve and sustain early childhood education in the country.

Source: GNA