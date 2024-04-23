Mobile phone leads police to arrest alleged robbers

Three persons who allegedly robbed a Quantity Surveyor at his residence at Anyaa and made away with his mobile phone and other electrical gadgets have been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

Richard Garbah, an Okada rider, Joseph Atiogbe, aka Jazzy a trader, and one Obed, aka Tinny now at large, were exposed after the complainant’s iPhone 14 Pro Max was tracked and retrieved from Stephen Morrison, an accountant and the fourth accused person.

Morrison is said to have told the police that the iPhone was sold to him by Atiogbe.

Garbah, Atiogbe and Obed have been jointly charged with conspiracy and robbery.

Morrison was charged with dishonestly receiving.

Atiogbe and Morrison, who were present in court, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah remanded Atiogbe into police custody and granted Morrison bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two sureties to be justified.

The court has adjourned the matter to May 8, 2024

The prosecution led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Evans Kesse said the complainant’s name, withheld, was a Quantity Surveyor residing at Anyaa.

It said on July 27, 2023, at about 1:30 am Garbah, Atiogbe and Obed armed with cutlasses, broke into the apartment of the complainant, who lived alone at Anyaa.

The court heard that the three accused person assaulted the complainant and robbed him of his iPhone 14 Pro Max valued 25,000, Alcatel Smart phone valued GHC 1,500, iPod valued $99, TCL 55 inches television valued GH¢10, 740, a decoder valued GH¢250 and cash of GH¢3,500.

The prosecution said the accused person forced the complainant to give them his iPhone password and thereafter locked him up in his bedroom and bolted with the booty.

The prosecutor said the complainant raised the alarm and a neighbour opened the door from the kitchen.

It said the complainant reported the matter to the police.

During investigations, the prosecution said the iPhone of the complainant was tracked by the police and the same was retrieved from Morrison.

It said Morrison told the police that he bought the phone from Atiogbe at GH¢8,000.

Police intelligence led to the arrest of Garbah who had on him the complainant’s Alcatel phone.

According to the prosecution, Garbah said he also got the phone from Atiogbe who was then at large.

On March 23, 2024, Atiogbe was also arrested and during interrogation, he admitted selling the iPhone to Morrison.

The prosecution said Atiogbe disclosed that he bought the phone from Garbah and one Obed, aka Tinny who is at large.

The prosecutor said investigations so far had revealed that it was Garbah, Atiogbe, Obed who went to complainant’s house and robbed him of his items on July 23, 2023.

Source: GNA