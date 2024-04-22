Court strikes out case involving former PPA boss and in-law

An Accra High Court has struck out the case involving Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei, a former Public Procurement Authority Chief Executive Officer, and his brother-in-law, Mr Francis Kwaku Arhin.

This is after the State withdrew the 17 counts of corruption related charges against them.

There were eight counts of using public office for profit and nine counts of directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.

Mr Arhin was charged with one count of using public office for profit.

They pleaded not guilty to all the charges and were granted a GH¢5 million bail each with two sureties each.

Madam Adelaide Obiri Wood, Principal Prosecutor, told the court that after “further investigation the Prosecution does not intend to proceed with the case against Mr Arhin”.

She said the Prosecution had since filed a fresh charge sheet with only Mr Adjei as the accused, a copy of which was brought to the attention of the Court at the last sitting.

The Prosecutor said administratively, it had come to their attention that the new case had been assigned to a different Court -Criminal Court Two.

“We have since taken steps to serve Mr Adjei with the new charge sheet. We have also duly informed his lawyers of the new Court and the time fixed,” she added.

Madam Wood said under the circumstances and the reasons given, they prayed to withdraw the present case before the Court to commence with the new case.

Mr Kwame Acheampong Boateng, counsel for Mr Adjei, said they were disappointed for the delay in the trial.

“We are still in the soup, so we will not talk much,” he added.

