Gospel musician KODA reported dead

Talented gospel act, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, known on stage as KODA, is reported dead.

Details of his passing are scanty but according to sources, he died in the early hours of Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Music enthusiasts and persons in the entertainment industry have since expressed shock at the loss of the “Nkwa Abodoo” (Bread of Life) hit maker.

He was born December 15, 1978, and hailed from Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region.

He is celebrated for his soothing vocals, soul inspiring melodies and dexterity on the lead guitar.

As singer, songwriter, record producer and multi-instrumentalist, KODA had a lot of works to his credit.

His discography includes songs like “Nsem Pii,” “Adooso”, ‘Guide Me O’, and “Obiara Nte Se Wo” (No One Like You).

This year, he released his sixth vocal album titled: “Keteke”.

In 2015, his record “Nkwa Abodoo” (Bread of Life) was adjudged Record of The Year at the Vodafone (now Telecel) Ghana Music Awards.

He was adjudged Producer of the Year at the Africa Gospel Music Awards in 2014, in addition to several other music nominations and recognitions.

KODA worked with many gospel groups and artistes, including Nii Okai, the late Danny Nettey, Pastor Joe Beecham, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Joyful Way Inc, Pastor Helen Yawson, Yaw Osei-Owusu, Eugene Zuta, and Diana Hamilton.

Source: GNA