Ghana wins 19 medals at four-nation Junior Athletics Championship in Abidjan

It was an impressive sweep of medals by Ghana’s youth athletics team as they won 19 medals at the just ended four-Nation Junior Athletics Championships at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny, Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Team Ghana won 12 gold, five silver and two bronze medals making them one of the top ranked sides at the championships.

Prince Yaw Gyasi Adu won gold for Ghana in the men’s U-18 High Jump event likewise Gloria Amoh who also grabbed gold in the women’s U-18 Long Jump event.

Ghana’s athletics team were dominant on the tracks as they won gold in both the men’s and women’s U-20 4X100m relays.

Ghana U-20 women’s quartet comprising Lois Owusu Asantewaa, Naseera Afuah Quansah, Abdulai Sakina and Christiana Amanda Yeboah came first in the women 4x100m relay finals having clocked an impressive 48.56sec.

The men’s quartet made of Joseph Andoh kwofie, Francis Liberty Fantivie, Isaac Sarfo and Abubakar Hamza also placed first with a time of 41.89sec.

Budding sprint star Naseera Quansah won the women’s 200m finals with an impressive time of 24.51s in the U-20 event.

Aisha Ibrahim and Latifa Haruna came first and third in the women U-18 400m finals in a time of 56.43sec and 1:00.01, respectively.

Joseph Andoh Kwofie and Sarfo Isaac came 1st and 3rd in the men U-20 100m finals in a time of 10.69sec and 10.83sec, respectively.

Source: GNA