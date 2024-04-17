Government releases GH¢26m to pay SHS institutional suppliers

The Ministry of Education has released GH¢26 million to pay accrued debts owed the National Association of Institutional of Suppliers responsible for the supply of school uniforms, P.E Kits, stationery, among others, under the Free Senior High School programme.

This is contained in a press release from the Ministry signed by Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, Spokesperson of the Ministry, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the statement, the amount released underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring quality education and the smooth running of educational institutions.

“The Ministry affirms its commitment to ensuring smooth, timely, and efficient distribution of resources as we continue our efforts to improve and sustain quality education in Ghana,” the statement said.

The Suppliers earlier demanded that the government settled outstanding debts of over GH¢100 million owed members.

They expressed disappointment over the government’s failure to pay for the essentials supplied to various Senior High Schools (SHS) over two academic years.

Source: GNA