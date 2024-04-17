Chiefs appeal to government to release funds on time for Agenda 111 hospital

The Odomase Number One Traditional Council in the Sunyani West Municipality has appealed to the government to release funds timely for the completion of the Agenda 111 District Hospital being put up in the area for use.

That, notwithstanding, the council said the chiefs and people of the area would forever be grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa’s government for the construction of the hospital, describing the project as timely due to rapid population growth in the municipality.

Osabarima Kwabena Yeboah, the Krontihene (Deputy Chief) and the Acting President of the Odomase Number Two Traditional Area made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after some members of the council inspected progress of work on the construction of the hospital in the town.

Accompanied by Nana Yaa Poduo II, the Paramount Queen mother of the Area and some sub-chiefs and queens, they held a meeting with contractors executing the project.

Osabarima Yeboah also commended the contractors for the quality of work, and urged them to speed up so that the project would be completed for use before the Election 2024, saying “we are aware of delays in the release of funds from the government, but that should not also slow the progress of work.”

He also called on the government to do more and reshape, particularly, the road to the hospital site, and other access roads in the Odomase Number One and Odomase Number Two townships.

Earlier, Nana Poduo II stressed the need for the chiefs to strengthen relationships with the contractors, come together and identify and tackle emerging challenges confronting the execution of the project.

She said the people owned the project, and assured that the chiefs and queens would render the required assistance to facilitate its completion to bring quality health care to the door-step of the masses.

Nana Poduo II advised the contractor employees and casual workers to endeavour to pass through the laid down procedures in addressing their grievances, and avoid tendencies that could slow down the execution of the project.

The Queen mother said she was still not satisfied with the progress of work, and entreated the contractors to speed up.

Mr Joseph Amissah, Head of the Project, Consar Construction Company, the main contractors, said actual construction work commenced in April 2021, saying the project was about 40 percent complete.

He gave the assurance that it would be completed by the end of the year, and entreated the council to visit the site regularly not only to inspire the workers, but also listen to and help tackle emerging challenges.

Mr Amissah said work on the 100-bed capacity ward, security and commerce, waiting pavilion “A” and “B”, and the main administration block had reached roofing levels while that of the pharmacy and the washrooms had also reached lintel level.

Construction of the Out-Patient Department, reception and laboratory and diagnostic had also reached roofing levels, while that of the Accident and Emergency was at the lintel, with the Pediatrics “A” and “B” still at the floor level.

The Physiotherapy and Public Health had reached roofing while work on the female surgical ward at the lintel, the maternity, still block laying and the male surgical ward at the foundation level, with the housing department reaching roofing.

In all, Mr Amisah said the project had 28 buildings, adding work on the mortuary and generated yard all at the floor levels.

The council later presented 20 packs of bottled water to the contractors.

Source: GNA