Ghana’s Futsal AFCON campaign ends with three defeats

Ghana’s hopes of advancing to the next round of the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been shattered following their 11-3 loss to Angola in the last group match.

Ghana has suffered some devastating losses at the ongoing tournament as they were pummelled by hosts Morocco and Zambia in their opening two matches.

Ghana’s national futsal team, heading into their last match against the Sable Antelopes of Angola, were confident of a big scalp that could propel them to the knockout stages.

But Coach Philip Boakye and his lads fell short of upsetting the odds despite a good display of futsal skills in a pulsating encounter against the Angolans.

Ghana thus exits the tournament with no points, while Angola and Morocco progress from Group A to the next round.

This was Ghana’s second appearance at the Futsal AFCON, with their debut in 1996 having made an impressive run to the finals, where they lost to Egypt.

Source: GNA