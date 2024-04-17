Additions made to Telecel Ghana Music Awards nominations list

The Board of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) has made a few changes to this year’s nomination list following the one-week window for errors and omissions.

Following the release of the 2024 TGMA nominations list a few weeks ago, some artistes made submissions for a review of nominations, and the board heeded their requests.

A press statement released by the TGMA Board said, “The collaborative submission, initially filed as a featured work (Lonely Road, by O’Kenneth ft. Xlim Kid), has been the subject of a correction.

“The management of both artistes pointed out that ‘Lonely Road’ was a joint project by O’Kenneth ft. Xlim Kid and not a feature. This Board noted this and has corrected the nomination to reflect ‘Lonely Road,’ by O’Kenneth and Xlim Kid.

“The Board considered and nominated the Kwaku Ananse’ remix in the Best Hiplife Song category instead of the song’s original version. This affected the song’s consideration in the Most Popular Song of the Year category.

“The Board reviewed this and consequently nominated ‘Kwaku Ananse’ by Amerado to replace the remix version in the Best Highlife category. The song has also been nominated in the Most Popular Song of the Year category.”

The statement also reiterated the board’s commitment to ensure fairness in the TGMA’s and thanked stakeholders for their support of the scheme for the past 25 years.

Meanwhile, nominations for the Best Video Director, Best Audio Engineer, and Producer of the Year have been announced.

List of nominations:

Producer of the Year

Kuami Eugene

Liquid Beats

Killbeatz

MOG Beatz

Izjoe Beatz

Beatz Vampire

Best Video Director

Yaw Skyface

Lauren Dunn

David Nicol-sey

Xbills

Bani Wxrld

Babs Direction

The Boldz

Rex

Source: GNA