NDC opts out of Ejisu Constituency by-election

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will not participate in the upcoming Ejisu Constituency by-election scheduled for April 30, 2024.

According to Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the Party’s General Secretary, the decision was to enable it to channel all its resources towards winning the seat in the national election in December 2024.

Mr Kwetey made the disclosure in an interview with the media, on the sidelines of a news conference, in Accra, on Monday.

The Ejisu Constituency seat became vacant following the demise of the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.

Subsequently, the Electoral Commission set April 30, 2024, for a by-election to find a replacement for the former Deputy Finance Minister.

The New Patriotic Party, on Saturday, April 13, 2024, elected Mr Kwabena Boateng as its candidate for the by-election.

Speaking to the media, on Monday, Mr Kwetey said the Party would not compete in the by-election, explaining that it would focus on winning the seat in the general election in December.

“NDC will officially not be taking part in the Ejisu by-election,” he indicated.

“We have already set into motion processes leading to December 7, it’s just a few months away. We want to continue those processes and ensure that come December 7, we are prepared to combat in all the constituencies and Ejisu will be one of them.

“So, for this by-election, NDC will not be part of it. We are very confident about the processes we have in place. We just want to make sure we have the time to implement them fully. And between now and December 7, we will be in the position to make sure we are deploying everything that we have done, so that will be the way we want to go,” the General Secretary stressed.

Source: GNA