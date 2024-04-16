Ghana repositioning national service to shape future of youth – Akufo-Addo  

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has welcomed the innovative measures being implemented under the National Service Scheme (NSS) to shape the future of the Ghanaian youth for the better.

Referring to the new policy guidelines by the Scheme, he said it was an exercise worth supporting, particularly the aspects that dealt with the training, mentoring and coaching of personnel.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, launching the policy document in Accra, assured that the Government would provide the requisite logistical assistance and enabling environment to realise the desired objectives.

The policy, spanning 2024 to 2034, aims to reposition the NSS as one of the best in sub-Saharan Africa in terms of mobilisation, deployment and employment.

It was developed with the active participation of a cross-section of experts, including the business community and employers, academia, technocrats, as well as the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MMDAs).

The National Service programme is a compulsory one-year service required of all citizens of Ghana who are 18 years and above, at the time of deployment.

It seeks to encourage the spirit of national service among all segments of the Ghanaian society in the effort of nation-building through active participation.

The Scheme, among others, focuses on undertaking projects designed to combat hunger, illiteracy, disease and unemployment in Ghana.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the policy guidelines which aligned with the national development agenda, were critical in harnessing the job prospects of the service personnel.

Having operated for more than five decades, it was important that the mission and vision of the Scheme were updated to bring them to an appreciable standard for sustainable growth, he stressed.

He lauded the Board and Management of the NSS for instituting those innovative measures in view of the crucial role the youth played in Ghana’s development.

Issues concerning youth empowerment, he said, remained one of the core projects of the Government, therefore, it would continue to build the professional competency of the service personnel for the job market.

The President cited the Youth-in-Agriculture programme and other policies introduced by his Administration to develop skilled manpower through practical training, as well as the implementation of the Free Senior High School, and vocational and technical programmes as some measures focusing on building a vibrant human resource base.

“The policy being launched today will enhance capacities, reinforce structures and enable the NSS to mobilise effectively and deploy the increasing number of graduates to areas of national priority,” he stated.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, explained that the policy document had been developed to address the challenges that inhibited the effective operation of the Scheme.

“This is a new NSS,” he asserted, noting that the significant educational feats chalked under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration had helped to keep the Sustainable Development Goals in that sector on course.

Mr Osei Assibey-Antwi, the NSS Executive-Director, appealed to the Government to facilitate the processes of upgrading the Scheme into the status of an Authority to enhance its operations.

Source: GNA