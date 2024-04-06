NDC demands emergency IPAC Meeting to address missing voter registration kits  

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has requested an emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) Meeting at the Electoral Commission to address issues of missing voter registration kits.

A statement issued by Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the missing voter registration kits, which were in the custody of the EC, was a significant threat, including cyber treat, to free, fair and transparent elections.

“As a result, we have formally demanded that an IPAC meeting be convened to thoroughly discuss the terrible and avoidable occurrence that poses a major threat to the sanctity of the 2024 elections,” it said.

“Already, per the EC’s own calendar of activities attached, an IPAC meeting must have been scheduled on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.”

The statement said relatedly, the NDC would also seek answers to the state of the un-retrieved Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs), which were distributed across the country during the December 2023 District Level (Assembly) Elections.

“We assure the Electoral Commission of our utmost cooperation as we pursue our evidence-based strategies and plans ahead of the December 07 Presidential and Parliamentary elections,” it said.

It assured Ghanaians that every legitimate vote cast would be counted for the NDC to rescue Ghanaians from the current economic challenges.

Source: GNA