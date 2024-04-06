Lawyer deactivates Facebook account soon after he was nominated as judge to Ghana Court of Appeal

A well-known lawyer and academic who has been working as the head of legal for the National Communication Authority and known for his constant advocacy for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has deactivated his Facebook account soon after the president announced his name on a list of nominees to the position of Court of Appeal judges.

The president has nominated 20 individuals, 12 of them already on the bench and eight lawyers, including Dr Poku Adusei to join the Court of Appeal as judges. The Court already has 33 judges. If all the current nominees including Dr Adusei are approved by parliament, it would be the single largest number of judges appointed to the Court at anytime, bringing the number of Appeal Court judges to 53.

The following are the nominees:

His Lordship Justin Dorgu J. Her Ladyship Gifty Dekyem J. His Lordship Kofi Akowuah J. His Lordship Gyamfi-Danquah J. Her Ladyship Olivia Obeng Owusu J. Her Ladyship Cecilia Davis J. His Lordship George Krofa Addae J. His Lordship Alexander Osei Tutu J. His Lordship Francis Obiri J. His Lordship Kwasi Boakye J. Her Ladyship Lydia Osei-Marfo J. His Lordship Aboagye Tandoh J. Ms Mariam Agyeman Gyasi Jawhary Ms Yaa Onyameye Gyakobo Mr Charles Zwennes Mr Yaw Oppong Mr Nathan Parker Yarney Mr David Boafo Mr Francis Koffie Dr Poku Adusei

Dr Poku Adusei, who holds an impressive academic record studied for his PhD in law at the McGill University in Canada.

He worked as the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority between September 2017 and March 2019. He taught Intellectual Property Law, Private International Law, Company Law and Land Law at the University of Ghana School of Law.

Dr Adusei was called to the Ghana Bar in 2003.

He is known to roundly oppose government critics and some even have accused him of ‘online bullying’ of citizens who shared critical opinions about the government.

Some of his comments on national issues, for instance the SIM card registration, in which he said Ghanaians who don’t want to register their SIMs should use the fax, drums and gongon among other items used long before the advent of any form of modern communication technology, was condemned by many Ghanaians. But he later apologised for the remarks.

One of the individuals at the receiving end of Dr Adusei’s social media swipes is IMANI president, Franklin Cudjoe. He once described him as a ‘psycho’ on Facebook. It is not clear what Mr Cudjoe might have said. But Dr Adusei has several records of such comments about citizens he disagrees with. That might explain why he had taken down his Facebook profile.

His known last post on Facebook was about the death of former Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kuma in which he alleged that the politician had died from being poisoned.

When the list was announced and some people connected to him on the social media platform sought to tag and congratulate him, they couldn’t find his profile.

It’s as if he never had a Facebook account. But some of his comments and posts which some individuals have made screenshots of have been found.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi

