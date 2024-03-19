Justice Yonny Kulendi on trial judge’s conduct in case involving Anas and Agyapong

“Short of sentencing the Applicant, the trial judge, who appears to have been actuated by ill will, malice, dislike and complete disapproval of the Applicant’s methods and investigative journalism, could not restrain himself from pronouncing a conviction and condemning the Applicant as an outright criminal, extortionist and blackmailer masquerading as a journalist.

This type of unrestrained intemperate judicial arbitrariness, motivated by obvious personal dislike of a citizen, in the sanctuary of justice of all places, ought to be deprecated, disapproved and rejected in the strongest of terms.

The toxic, caustic and unsavory descriptions of the Applicant by the trial judge is a classic example of a violent abuse of judicial power, privilege and prerogative in the deployment of language under the guise of a judgment”.

Kulendi JSC The Republic vrs.The High Court, Accra, Exparte Anas Aremeyaw Anas

The full decision of the Supreme Court