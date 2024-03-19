ECA and Green Climate Fund sign partnership at meeting of African Island States

A groundbreaking partnership between the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) took center stage at the African Island States High-Level Meeting, held on the sidelines of the 37th AU Summit and hosted by the ECA.

This innovative partnership is materializing through the RESIslands initiative, aimed at supporting the nine members of the African Island States Climate Commission —Cabo Verde, Comoros, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mauritius, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, and Zanzibar – Tanzania—in managing climate risks and bolstering resilience.

At the High-Level Meeting, discussions revolved around this new partnership, the preparations for the upcoming 4th International SIDS Conference in Antigua and Barbuda in May 2024, and the AISCC annual report for the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), which was adopted during the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union.

Flavien Joubert, Seychelles Minister of Agriculture, Climate Change, and Environment, representing the chair of the AISCC, commended the collaboration with ECA and GCF, emphasizing its alignment with the vision of an action-oriented climate commission that delivers tangible benefits to its Member States. Minister Joubert highlighted the transformative potential of collective efforts, facilitated by partners, in mobilizing resources and building capacity to accelerate progress across all islands.

“Just 8 months ago, we were talking about the support that ECA and GCF could bring, and here we are today, unveiling one project, and on the cusp of rapid scale up for all islands. Alone each country was making its own effort, but together and with the assistance of partners, we are able to focus and be comprehensive in mobilizing resources. This value addition can go very far for all our countries,” stressed the Minister.

Representing the chair of the CAHOSCC, Soipan Tuya, Kenyan Minister of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry, acknowledged the pivotal role of the AISCC in fostering ocean action and climate resilience among African Island States. She lauded the AISCC for the high-level event held at the September 2023 Africa Climate Summit and its contributions to the Moroni Declaration and the Nairobi Declaration, emphasizing its “efforts to coordinate sustainable ocean use and deepen understanding of the nexus between ocean action and climate change.”

Mr. Nassim Oulmane, Acting Director of ECA’s Technology Climate Change, and Natural Resource Management Division spoke on behalf of ECA Executive Secretary, Mr. Claver Gatete, on the importance of forging enduring partnerships to support the AISCC in coordinating climate resilience initiatives sustainably. He praised the collaboration with the GCF, highlighting that “ECA is working with them on a readiness project worth 4.95 million USD, the RESIslands project, that is poised to enhance the resilience of vulnerable communities across the nine African Island States and strengthen their capacities to be better prepared to manage climate-related risks”. He added that ECA is also committed to supporting the African Island States preparations for the upcoming 4th International SIDS Conference in May 2024 in Antigua and Barbuda, including the organization of a side event on climate finance for SIDS.

The GCF Senior Specialist of the Division of Mitigation and Adaptation, Mr. Joseph Intsiful, representing the Executive Director, Mafalda Duarte, reiterated GCF’s commitment to supporting African countries, particularly SIDS and Least Developed Countries, in realizing their climate ambitions. He emphasized the significance of this new partnership with ECA for the RESIslands Programme, as “a step in the right direction in building capacity and unlocking climate finance to bolster the resilience of their communities. The GCF welcomes the call by the AISCC to spearhead this new action to ensure resilient African Island States, where everyone is protected by a fit-for-purpose early warning system.”

The event, attended by four ministers, nine ambassadors, and several directors and senior representatives of development partners, was convened by the African Island States Climate Commission (AISCC), ECA, GCF, and the Indian Ocean Commission.

Source: GNA