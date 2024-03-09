I’m satisfied with my team’s performance – Black Satellites Coach 

Desmond Ofei, Head Coach of Ghana’s U-20 side, Black Satellites says he is impressed with the performance of his men in their opening game against Congo.

Ghana failed to snatch all three points from the Small Leopards who managed to settle on a 0:0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

The gaffer speaking during a post-match interview said “We are satisfied. This is our first game in the tournament, and we were a bit anxious in the game. We dominated play but could not get all the points”.

He said his side had enough confidence and quality to defeat Congo, who were missing throughout the game.

Coach Ofei showered praises on Dream FC’s darling boy, Abdul Aziz Issah, following his impact and contribution to the team’s success.

“I don’t think a lot will change in our next games against Gambia and Benin. The game plan will stay the same. We are not going to adapt to our opponent’s play rather, we will play our own style”, he said.

The Head Coach said untimely runs by his players was a key factor in their failure to find the net on several occasions.

He urged Ghanaians to rally behind the Satellites as they journey towards winning their second African Games title.

“Evidently making it out of the group stages will be a success for everyone who has the national team at heart l. We just have to prove that we are one of the best in Africa,” he added.

The one-time champions after the game against Congo, would face against Gambia and Benin in Group A.

Source: GNA