Egypt wins gold medals in Table Tennis Men’s/Women’s team events 

Egyptians demonstrated their supremacy in African table tennis by winning gold medals in both men’s and women’s singles as well as team events at the ongoing 13th African Games at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

In the men’s team event, Omar Assar, Youssef Abdelaziz and Mohamed El-Beiali defeated Nigeria’s Olajide Omotayo, Qadri Aruna and Taiwo Mati to maintained their tittles.

Assar defeated Omotayo 3-0 in the first game, whereas Abdelaziz humbled Aruna 3-1 and El-Beiali Mati edged 3-1 to complete their 3-0 win over Nigeria.

In the female’s category, Egypt ladies also continued the unbeaten record back in 2011, after defeating Nigeria 3-0 to emerged winners.

It was Dina Meshref, Hana Goda and Mariam Alhodaby who dominated their Nigerians counterparts Offiong Edem, Hope Udoaka and Fatimo Bello to reclaim their tittle.

Since dethroning Nigeria at Maputo 2011 in Mozambique, the Egyptian women led by Meshref have been dominating the event since.

In the history of the games, Nigeria has won the women’s tittle seven times from 1978, to 2007 while Egypt started from 2011 till date in the women’s encounter.

