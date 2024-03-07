Tourism Minister-designate urges Parliament to support National Cathedral project

Mr Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, the Minister designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, has urged Parliament to support the National Cathedral construction project, since some funds has been committed to it.

He made the appeal on Tuesday during his vetting at the public sitting of the Appointments Committee of Parliament in Accra.

Mr Mercer, a former Deputy Energy Minister and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Secondi, recalled that in the 2023 Budget, the Finance Minister requested some public funds to help conclude the project, which was resisted by the House.

“But I will entreat Parliament to support the project because obviously some funding has gone in there. We cannot allow it to sit the way it’s sitting,” he said.

“And so, if I’m given the nod, I will urge the support of all, especially our colleagues on the minority side, to support the completion of the project.”

Mr Mercer expressed the belief that the National Cathedral would be a huge income generation monument for the country and would help in attracting visitors.

He said if there was the need for him to present a budget for Parliament’s consideration for the completion of the National Cathedral project, he would do so.

Mr Mercer said the project was well intended and that: “His Excellency the President took a position that it needed to be done between the state and private faith-based organisations”.

“And so… the expectation was that the faith-based organisations were also going to make contributions to ensure that the facility was completed.”

Source: GNA