Prof Peter Twumasi dismissed as NSA Boss

Professor Peter Twumasi has been dismissed as the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

Prof. Twumasi assumed the role of Director General of the Authority in December 2018, when he replaced Robert Sarfo Mensah, who resigned after the “Number 12” documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Throughout his tenure, Prof. Twumasi has been involved in a series of controversies, especially giving out the stadiums for music concerts, which sparked outrage in the football circles.

Prof. Twumasi’s ambitions of securing a parliamentary candidate spot for the New Patriotic Party in the Ahafo Ano South West constituency were dealt a huge blow when he polled seven votes.

Mr. Dodzie Numekevor has been appointed acting Director General of the NSA in an appointment letter signed by Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.

Source: GNA