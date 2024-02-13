Teenager in Kasoa murder case tells court they didn’t discuss seeking spiritual assistance

The 18-year-old in the Kasoa Teenagers’ murder case has denied that he and the 15-year-old accused person discussed how to seek spiritual assistance to make life comfortable.

The 18-year-old also denied that on April 4, 2021, when the 15-year-old spent the night at his place and discussed how difficult life was because money was hard to come by.

According to the 18-year-old accused person, it was not true that they discussed how to make life comfortable by consulting a spiritualist at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

Answering questions under further cross-examination administered by Nana Adomah Osei, Assistant State Attorney at the High Court on Monday, the 18-year-old accused person said he had informed the first accused (15-year-old minor) that he was traveling to his hometown for the Easter festivities and that was the only information discussed.

The two teenagers have been charged with conspiracy and murder of 11-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdallah at Kasoa on April 3, 2021.

“We never discussed anything about seeking spiritual help,” he told the Court presided over by Mrs Justice Lydia Osei- Marfo.

“The truth I know about this case is what I’m telling the court,”he stressed and denied the Investigation Caution Statement dated April 4, 2021, he allegedly told the 15-year-old minor that if the Amasaman spiritualist could not help, then he would be sending him to his hometown in the Volta region.

The 18-year-old told the court that if the State Prosecutor had audio in relation to the conversation, he had with the 15-year-old minor, same be played in court.

” I’m saying that I did not have any discussions concerning the Amasaman spiritualist. That is why I’m also saying that for the truth to come out the audio should be played. The time this issue occurred I did not have any gadget or phone to record anything,

“It is not true that we both planned to visit a fetish priest to seek spiritual powers and to acquire wealth,” the 18-year-old accused person maintained.

The accused person denied that he knew that the 15-year-old minor was a close friend to the deceased.

“I don’t know that the deceased (Ishmael) was a close friend to the first accused person – the 15-year-old boy-, but I know the deceased lived in the same area with him.

Prosecution: “I put it to you that, you actually planned and that was not the first time you had planned to kill someone and successfully did so.

Second accused person: “I know nothing about what you are saying. You are also saying this is not the first time we planned to kill, if you have any evidence to show this to the court then show it because I know nothing about that.”

The matter has been adjourned to February 14. 2024

Source: GNA