Dr Opuni closes defence, Agongo to open defence     

Mr Samuel Codjoe, the Counsel for Dr Stepen Opuni, a former Chief Executive of COCOBOD, told an Accra High Court that his client will personally testify, and that, they will close their defence.

He said as indicated earlier to the Court, if satisfied with the evidence of the witnesses, Dr Opuni would exercise his right not to testify personally.

Dr Opuni and Mr Agongo, a Businessman and CEO of AgricultGhana Limited are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretences, willfully causing financial loss to the State, money laundering, and corruption by a public officer in contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognisance bail, each.

Mr Codjoe said his client was satisfied with the evidence presented by the witnesses in his defence before the Court and would not personally give evidence.

Meanwhile, Mr Agongo will at the next adjourned date open his defence through some subpoena witnesses, including Dr Francis Baah from the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG)-Bunso, Mr Paul Adjei Gyan, EOCO Head Office and Madam Fiona Gyamfi of the Ghana Standards Authority.

Others are Madam Bernice Debra Ashong of COCOBOD, Mr Jerome Dogbatse, CRIG-Tafo, and Reverend Father Odei.

The case has been adjourned to February 15, 2024.

Source: GNA