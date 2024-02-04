Effutu MTTD records 190 motor accidents in 2023

A total of 190 motor accidents with 25 deaths were recorded by Effutu Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in 2023 as against 135 cases in 2022.

Fifteen males below 18 years, one above 18, one female below 18 and eight females above 18 years were killed in the accidents which occurred on the Winneba-Apam and Winneba-Kasoaa in 2023.

In 2022, four males below 18 years and four above 18, seven females below 18 and one above 18 years were killed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Bertha Boguu in charge of Effutu Municipal MTTD told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that last year’s accidents involved 142 commercial, 109 private and 77 motor bikes, as against 108 commercial, 93 private vehicles and 34 motor bikes in 2022.

According to her 12 of the accidents in 2023 were fatal, 45 serious and 135 minor, as against 13 fatal, 65 serious and 57 minor in 2022, while a number of pedestrian knock downs increased from 18 in 2022 to 67 in 2023.

She said 80 to 90 percent of the road accidents that occurred were due to human error, particularly negligence on the part of drivers who deliberately ignored road safety regulations and signs and also failed to examine their vehicles before putting them on the road.

DSP Boguu appealed to road users to comply with road traffic rules and regulations and take the continuous sensitisation programmes by the Department seriously and to comport themselves while driving to help curb the numerous carnages on the road.

She cautioned persons who drove without documents to desist from such practices, saying it was a crime to drive without validated documents.

Source: GNA