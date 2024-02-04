Child malnutrition remains a problem – Paediatric Society of Ghana

The Paediatric Society of Ghana is calling to attention, the issue of child malnutrition in the country.

Dr Hilda Boye, President of the Society, said the situation remained a challenge despite various efforts to enhance nutrition outcomes, and therefore stakeholders should not lose sight of the broadened impact.

She raised the concern at the opening of the 2024 Annual General and Scientific Meeting of the Society in Ho and said stakeholders must work together to address the multifaceted challenge that threatened national progress.

The general meeting was on the theme “The Economic and Social Impact of Child Malnutrition on Ghana’s Long-Term Development”.

“Child malnutrition is not merely a health issue: it is a complex challenge that echoes across all facets of society, impeding progress and hindering the realisation of our full potential. In spite of efforts to reduce the number of children who are malnourished in Ghana through various interventions, malnutrition in all forms remains a problem.

“It deprives our children of the opportunity to thrive, learn, and contribute their best to society” she said.

PSG’s commitment to improving the situation was reassured, and the President said the three-day event would help enhance synergy among various partners.

“The theme of this conference underscores our commitment to understanding the multifaceted dimensions of child malnutrition and its implications for Ghana’s long-term development.

“Today we gather to spotlight this pressuring issue on which the attainment of many of the SDGs all hinge, dissect its ramifications, and chart a course toward sustainable solutions to safeguard our children’s wellbeing and secure the future of our beloved motherland, Ghana,” Dr. Boye stated.

Dr. Fred Newton Binka, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology, School of Public Health, University of Health, and Allied Sciences who delivered the keynote address, said more than 150 million children worldwide suffered malnutrition with the majority counted in Africa.

He said complimentary feeding trends remained a major challenge, and that there was the need to focus more on food nutrition improvement.

“We should focus on giving food and adequate food. “We should ensure that food is well prepared.”

Prof Binka said one of five children in the country had stunted growth from malnutrition and was a national emergency that required that the PSG became more active in advocacy.

“Our children are getting stunted. They need food. It will reduce the number of sick children in our hospitals,” he said.

The Professor said pregnant women deserved to be fed during antenatal session and should be practically educated to prepare nutrient-rich recipes from local food sources.

He said the school feeding program should be restructured to help address nutritional needs.

Dr Hafez Adam, Director of External Health Cooperation at the Ministry of Health, said the Ministry would continue to enhance nutrition sensitive interventions including access to clean water.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, commended the Society for taking up the issue of child malnutrition, and said through collective efforts and the unwavering commitment of the Government, the situation could be addressed.

The AGM brought together more than 200 members of the Society from across the country and beyond.

There were also partners from Nebraska in the USA, and various paediatric drugs and equipment suppliers.

Activities including a business conference, and abstract presentations formed part of the event.

Source: GNA