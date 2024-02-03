Regional Maritime University to build first boat in June

The Managing Director for Lamar Marine Services, an agency of the Regional Maritime University (RMU), Mohamed Saleh Alshareef, has disclosed that plans were underway to build the first boat at the university in June.

The development follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year between RMU and the Dubai-based company, specialised in boat building, firefighting, and oil rigs.

The company with its factory situated on RMU land, would construct the boat made from lightweight and durable fibre optics which would cater for the Ghanaian and West African markets, primarily for monitoring, security, and fishing purposes.

He disclosed this during a presentation to a delegation from Dar Es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI), Tanzania and RMU management in Accra.

Mr Alshareef said, with over 40 years of experience in the industry, they were certain to come out with a masterpiece that would benefit future generations.

He said, they had been a reliable partner to the RMU, recruiting, training, and placing students on their markets across the world.

Other partners of the RMU made presentations on their operations and opportunities within the maritime sector.

For Rig World, Maurice Mends explained that they had extended expertise to RMU through the Rig World Training Centre over the past two years.

He said, they ensured that graduates with practical skills were produced to excel in their careers and have a lasting impact on the maritime sector globally.

“We ensure commitment to safety requirements and grateful to the RMU for their efforts towards shaping the future of maritime training in the country.”

Representing Hafnia Shipping, Ing. Augustus Addy-Lamptey expressed the importance of investing in seafarers training due to high demand of personnel.

In view of that, he said, Hafnia Shipping in partnership with the RMU would ensure that trained seafarers were put onboard ships to contribute to the growth of the maritime industry.

On his part, Capt. Joshua Addo, a Representative of Schulte Maritime Service, said the company had been in business since 1883 and owned over 90 vessels.

He said, they also manage over 650 vessels and committed to working with the RMU to train and provide working opportunities for cadets.

The three-day visit would be climaxed with the signing of MoU on Friday with the delegation expected to tour some places within Accra.

Source: GNA