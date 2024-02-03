Professionals voice out concerns about Ghana’s economy

During a meeting with Mr. John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), various professional organisations expressed their concerns and offer suggestions on how to overcome Ghana’s economic challenges.

The meeting, held at the Koforidua GNAT Hall in the New Juaben South Municipality, saw professionals offering a range of suggestions and potential solutions to tackle the economic challenges faced by Ghana.

According to them, the outcome of the dialogue had significant implications for the country’s future financial stability and growth as the nation stands at a crossroads.

The nation is currently facing several challenges, including mounting debt, wobbling inflation, growing unemployment, and worsening depreciation of the cedi, forcing the government to secure a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Mr. Mahama said the meeting was of great importance within the political system, as it would allow for the integration of their suggestions into the NDC party’s 2024 manifesto and the policymaking process of its government.

Over 300 people from various professional organisations attended the meeting, where they had the opportunity to engage the former President and share their thoughts and recommendations.

Among the list were the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Coalition of Concern Teachers (CCT), Artisans, Democratic Health Team, Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Union of Professional Nurses and Midwifery Ghana (UPNMG), Ghana Bar Association, and university associations, among several other groups.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed, Eastern Regional Chairman of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), pointed out the need for state-of-the-art laboratories in technical universities.

These well-equipped facilities would greatly contribute to scientific research and the development of analytical decision-making skills in a controlled and structured environment.

He also addressed the problem of the well-being of lecturers at technical universities, including their health benefits and the state of infrastructure to enhance modern research.

He highlighted the importance of developing a clear policy and framework to drive significant economic growth and development at technical universities.

Mr. Patrick Boisson, the Eastern Regional Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), raised concerns regarding the alarming lack of infrastructure in basic schools.

He talked about the worrying situations in which students and teachers in various regions of the country are forced to learn and teach under trees, and the shortages of housing for teachers, especially those in basic schools.

He suggested that whenever a school was built, particularly in rural communities, it would be beneficial to have a housing facility attached to address the housing difficulties faced by teachers.

In addition, he stressed the need for better compensation and benefits for teachers, aiming to uplift their morale.

Some individuals talked about the need to standardise and regularise the academic calendar to ease the current stress parents, teachers, and school children faced.

Mr. Kojo Amoabeng, the Organiser of UPNMG, expressed worry about the increasing and alarming number of nurses migrating out of the country.

He said the current living conditions for nurses were responsible for the increasing outmigration flow of nurses to seek better opportunities abroad and urged the need for immediate action by the future NDC government.

He said the worsening living conditions among nurses were a result of a meagre salary, a stagnant market premium, and high unemployment rates, as several backlogs of professionally trained nurses by the state were languishing at home.

He expressed optimism that the introduction of a 24-hour economy would help reverse the worrying trend as many jobless nurses would be engaged.

Mr. Harry Oduro Awuku, the Eastern Regional Chairman of GUTA, underscored the importance of stability in the exchange rate, the elimination of unnecessary taxes, and the streamlining of VAT payment processes to ensure the survival of businesses.

He also urged the NDC flagbearer to thoroughly investigate all instances of corruption and the mishandling of the COVID-19 stimulus package, should he assume power.

Mr. Mahama expressed his commitment to incorporating their concerns and suggestions into the NDC manifesto and future policymaking of the next NDC government.

He said his plan to introduce a 24-hour economy would enhance productivity, generate numerous employment opportunities, and improve the financial well-being of the people of Ghana.

Source: GNA