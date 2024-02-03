Ghana Water denies contract for supply of disinfectant for water treatment

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has denied allegations made by Mr Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, that the company was importing a chemical called ‘One Drop’ for water treatment.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, GWCL stated that it had not “substituted” chlorine, a traditional chemical for water treatment, for ‘One Drop’ and that there was no contract in place to supply the product.

Mr Sam George claimed on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme on Thursday, February 1, 2024, that the government was procuring ‘One Drop’ for water treatment even though the product had not been approved by Ghana’s regulatory bodies as a disinfectant.

He expressed concern about the safety of the product, adding that the product had not been sanctioned for use in countries like the United Kingdom, USA, and Norway.

In response to the claims, Mr Stanley Martey, Chief Manager PR & Communications, GWCL, stated that the disinfectants used for water treatment were chlorine gas, calcium hypochlorite granules, and chlorine tablets, all of which were in ample supply at the company’s treatment plants and warehouses.

He stated that decisions about the implementation of new water treatment technologies were made in consultation with stakeholders and regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, and Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, and “communicated transparently to the public.”

“By GWCLs internal procedures, management reserves the right to act on a positive evaluation report by writing to either the Public Procurement Agency (PPA) for sole sourcing or to advertise for competitive tendering processes. No contract has been awarded by GWCL for the supply of the “One Drop” disinfectant for water treatment.

“The current disinfectants being used for water treatment are Chlorine Gas, Calcium Hypochlorite granules and Chlorine Tablets which are all Chlorine-based disinfectants. All these disinfectants are in adequate quantities at our various treatment plants and warehouses,” The statement noted.

GWCL said it was committed to providing citizens with safe, clean, and potable water, as well as “upholding the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and regulatory compliance” in its operations.

The company asked stakeholders not to spread “unfounded allegations that may undermine public trust and integrity” in its operations.

“We remain open to constructive dialogue and collaboration with all stakeholders to advance the common goal of improving water quality and access in Ghana.

“Management of GWL kindly requests that the Member of Parliament and all well-meaning members of the public refrain from disseminating information that has not been officially confirmed by the Ghana Water Limited or any relevant government agency,” the statement added.

Source: GNA