Farmer granted GH¢300,000 bail over alleged robbery

A 28-year-old farmer who allegedly pulled out a pistol on a driver in a bid to snatch his Volkswagen (VW) Polo car, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Yakubu Iddrisu is also said to have forcibly snatched the driver’s Samsung A3 mobile phone, ignition key and an unspecified amount of money.

An accomplice who allegedly pulled a cutlass during the robbery, is said to be on the run.

Charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit crime, the accused person pleaded not guilty.

Mr Lord Delvin Essandoh, Counsel for the accused person, prayed the Court for bail for his client on the grounds that his client was remanded in December 2021.

“My Lady the accused person has been in custody for three years. With respect my Lady, I pray that the accused person be granted bail,” he added.

After hearing counsel and reading the accompanying affidavit, the accused person was granted GH¢300,000 bail with two sureties, one of whom should be a public servant. by the Court presided over by Mrs Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie.

The facts as presented by Police Chief Inspector Eric Pobee, prosecuting narrated to the Court are that the complainant who resides in Kasoa SCC is a driver while the accused person had no particular place of abode in Accra.

The prosecution said on December 10, 2021, the complainant went out to work with his vehicle, VW Polo Car with Registration NO. GE 6142-21.

It said as a driver offering uber services, he was placed on an order to pick a passenger at Korle-Bu to Airport Residential Area.

The prosecution said the complainant picked the accused and another whose name the accused person gave as Imoro.

It said as the complainant drove the accused person to the National Banking College Area, Iddrisu who was in the front seat, pointed the pistol at the complainant while his accomplice pulled a cutlass on him and ordered him to surrender all items on him, including the ignition key.

The prosecution said the complainant handed over the ignition key, his Samsung A2 mobile phone and unspecified amount of money to them.

They abandoned the complainant and bolted with the vehicle, and he later rushed to the roadside to seek help.

It said the Police Inspector who was on board his private vehicle pulled up and chased the accused person and his accomplice.

The prosecution said the policeman who had his official sidearm on him, fired a warning shot. The accused person and his accomplice abandoned the vehicle together with the phone and ran away.

The prosecution said “at the same time, Police Patrol Team came around, searched the area, and arrested the accused but his accomplice managed to escape.

It said the accused person stated in his investigation cautioned statement that he was a farmer at Yendi but decided to come and look for a job in Accra where he met the accomplice who promised him one.

The prosecution said the police are on a hunt for the accomplice.

Source: GNA