Asante Kotoko to play Asec Mimosas in 2024 President’s Cup

Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko will face Ivorian giants Asec Mimosas in the 2024 President’s Cup.

The match has been scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara are to grace the ceremony.

The President’s Cup is an annual one-match encounter that seeks to honour the sitting President and has been in existence for many decades.

Notably, this would be the first time a foreign club has been invited to feature in a President’s Cup match.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have won the President’s Cup eight times, which is the most by any team, while defending champions Hearts of Oak have won it six times.

Source: GNA