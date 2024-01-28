The Ministers who lost and those who won in NPP primaries

Madam Freda Prempeh, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and Mr Joseph Cudjoe, Minister of Public Enterprises, have both lost their bids to be re-elected as Parliamentary Candidates for their respective constituencies in the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Primaries.

Madam Prempeh, the incumbent NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North, lost by 221 votes to Dr Gideon Boako, the Technical Advisor/Spokesperson for the Vice President, who secured 444 votes.

Mr Cudjoe, the incumbent NPP MP for Effia lost the race by 164 votes to Mr Isaac Boamah Nyarko, who had 321 votes.

In another development, Madam Gifty Twum-Ampofo, a Deputy Education Minister and incumbent NPP MP for Abuakwa North, suffered defeat with 202 votes compared to Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong, who garnered 222 votes to emerge victorious.

Mr Palgrave Boakye Danquah, Government’s Spokesperson for Governance and Security, polled 76 votes, whereas Nana Kwame Mamfe had four votes.

Also, Madam Ama Pomaa Boateng, a Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitisation, and incumbent NPP MP for Juaben, also lost by 120 votes to Mr Francis K.B. Owusu Achiaw, who had 334 votes.

Western Regional Minister retained as Takoradi NPP Parliamentary Candidate

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, has been re-elected as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Takoradi Constituency.

He polled 339 out of the 607 total valid votes cast to beat his close contender, Mr Frederick Sam-Inkoom, who had 267, with Mr Richard Essuman Addison, polling only one.

The total votes cast was 610 out of an expected 634, with three rejected ballots.

Mr Darko-Mensah, who would be seeking to be re-elected as the Member of Parliament for Takoradi for his fifth term, expressed appreciation to the delegates for the confidence reposed in him.

He described the process as transparent, free and credible, saying; “I am happy about how the whole process went, and we believe that the results are credible and reflects the will of the Takoradi delegates”.

“We are now ready to face the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and we are going to tell the good story of the NPP for us to win the general elections”.

Mr Darko-Mensah promised to continue to work tirelessly to bring the desired development to the people.

Mr Justice Acquah, the Takoradi Constituency First Vice Chairman of the NPP, said it was appropriate to retain the Western Regional Minister as the parliamentary candidate to help the party “break the eight”.

“The elections are now over so we must all come together and be united now than ever so we can keep the NPP in power in the 2024 general election”.

Businessman wins Assin Central primaries

There was deafening silence as Mr Godfred Anti Anewu, a businessman, was declared the winner of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Assin Central Constituency.

Mr Anewu pulled a surprise with 193 of the total 506 ballots cast, while Mr Baidoo garnered 119, Mr Ajei-Benin, 115, and Mr Kumi Awuah, 79.

Prior to the election, Mr Anewu had said God had called him to become the next MP in the constituency.

He told the media that he dreamt that God was telling him to arise and take the mantle from Mr Kennedy Adjapong, the incumbent MP, who had decided not to contest again.

Earlier, the political atmosphere showed a landslide victory for either Mr Joseph Adjei-Banin, a Presidential staffer, or Mr Eric Kwadwo Baidoo, a relative of Mr John Boadu, former General Secretary of the Party.

In the race also was Mr Obed Kumi Awuah, a road contractor.

It was the first-time delegates of the party had voted to choose a parliamentary candidate since 1992 as there had always been a popular acclamation of its parliamentary candidates.

Many had tipped Mr John Boadu, the former General Secretary of the NPP and Acting Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), to replace Mr Agyapong.

The incumbent MP, Mr Agyapong, had bowed out to pursue his presidential ambition to allow fresh limbs to take over.

The benevolent works of Mr Agyapong were huge, touching base across the political divide and sectors.

It, therefore, required a successor with the same strength to draw support across all the political divides.

In a victory speech, Mr Anewu pledged to collaborate with all the others to unify their front towards a successful election in in December and urged his supporters to avoid acts that could mar the party’s victory.

Two incumbent MPs win primaries in Nanton and Mion

Alhaji Hardi Tuferu and Alhaji Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba, Members of Parliament for Nanton and Mion constituencies, respectively, in the Northern Region emerged victorious in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries held on Saturday.

At Nanton, Alhaji Tuferu polled 220 votes to beat his only challenger, Alhaji Kamaldeen Abdulai, Ghana’s Ambassador to Jeddah.

At Mion, Alhaji Ayaba polled 344 votes to beat his only contender, Mr Musah Superior, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, who polled 132 votes.

At the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency in the Savannah Region, Mr Samuel Tika Yeyu, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the Minerals Commission, polled 211 votes to beat the incumbent MP and Deputy Minister of Health, Mr Mahama Asei Seini, who polled 196 votes.

Source: GNA