From the NPP primaries – The winners and losers

Mike Oquaye Jnr unseats Adwoa Safo

Mr Mike Oquaye Jnr says he is ready to champion the development of Dome Kwabenya following his victory in the New Patriotic Partys (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries in the Constituency.

The candidate-elect said he was hoping to win but did not expect a landslide victory in the polls, which ended Saturday afternoon.

Mr Oquaye polled 1,194 votes of out 1715 valid votes cast.

Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, incumbent Member of Parliament, and Ms Sheela Sakyi Adomaa polled 328 and 186 votes respectively.

Mr Oquaye, also the Chief Executive Officer of the Free Zones Authority, said he would rally his contenders, as the Party headed into the 2024 general election.

“This kind of vote comes with huge responsibility so we are prepared to take on the responsibility and do what we have to do for the delegates and the constituents at large,” he told reporters after the declaration.

There was rousing welcome from delegates at the polling centre when Mr Acquaye arrived at about 11:15 am to cast his ballot.

Many delegates hailed him, giving a clear indication how the polls would turn out, prior to the final declaration of results.

Berekum East delegate on oxygen brought in taxi to vote

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegate at Berekum East on Saturday defied all odds to elect a parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election by taking the risk to get to the polling centre even on oxygen to exercise his franchise.

The man, aged about 35, was brought from the hospital in a taxi with the oxygen tubes to the ‘Mix Park’ polling station at Berekum, Bono Region, under the care of a health personnel to vote as an expression of his loyalty to the NPP.

He was taken back to the hospital to continue his treatment after he had cast his ballot.

In another development, a lady delegate crashed her motorbike on her way to the voting centre but upon her insistence, she was brought to the centre to vote and afterwards rushed in a waiting ambulance to the Berekum Holy Family Catholic Hospital to receive treatment.

Six hundred and ninety-six delegates were expected to vote, but the total valid votes cast was 664, with zero rejected ballots, in the election conducted and supervised by the municipal office of the Electoral Commission.

Mr Nelson Kyeremeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) was retained with 357 votes to beat Dr Kwabena Twum Nuamah, the immediate past MP, who had 296 votes.

A third contestant and business executive, Mr Hastings Adutwum, managed 11 votes.

Akyem Swedru MP wins

Mr. Julian Sarfo-Kantanka, Birim South District Electoral Commission Officer has declared Mr. Kennedy Osei Nyarko, incumbent Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru constituency, as the winner of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary.

He contested with two others and won with 194 votes.

The Electoral Commission Officer said the total number of voters was 303 while the valid votes were 298 with no rejected ballots.

Mr. Jerome Kwame Akordor, Consultant, and an aspirant got 10 votes and Mr. Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem, Controller and Accountant General, also an aspirant got 94 votes.

The New Patriotic Party scheduled January 27, 2024, to conduct a parliamentary primary election in the various constituencies nationwide to elect a parliamentary candidate to represent the party in the upcoming general elections.

The election commenced at 0700hours and ended at 1400hours.

Delegates endorse Employment Minister for Sunyani West

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sunyani West Constituency have endorsed Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), as the Election 2024 parliamentary candidate.

Mr Baffour-Awuah, also the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, would represent the constituency in parliament for the fifth consecutive time if he won the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

He secured 660 out of the 989 votes cast in the primary, conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission on Saturday at the Odomaseman Senior High School at Odumase, near Sunyani.

His two other contenders, Lawyer Amma Frimponmaa polled 244 votes, while Mr Mubarik Abdallah Ciessey had 75 votes.

There were, however, four rejected ballots.

The police were heavily present at the primary, which ended peacefully.

Enoch Amegbletor wins Ketu North primaries

Mr Enoch Amegbletor has been elected the Parliamentary Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Ketu North Constituency in the just-ended Parliamentary primary.

He polled 366 votes as against 339 garnered by his contender, Mr Byron Kwakutsey Kpeli.

Speaking after he was declared winner, Mr Amegbletor thanked the delegates for reposing their trust in him as the one to help unseat the opposition National Democratic Congress in the constituency.

He noted that the victory was not for him as a person, but for the NPP as a whole and for the Ketu North NPP.

“… It’s not me but it’s a vote for NPP to take the Ketu North seat in 2024.”

Mr Amegbletor pledged that with his experience and exposure as a two-time regional executive and currently the Director, Corporate Affairs, Technical and Vocational Education and Training, he would work the magic to get the Ketu North seat.

The new candidate said he would immediately get to work to ensure victory for the party, stressing, “the journey to Parliament begins today.”

Some delegates who spoke to Ghana News Agency expressed happiness with the results as he would help bring victory in the 2024 elections.

“Enoch is a darling boy for Ketu North, and he will help the NPP to break the eight,” Mr Francis Ahiabor said with excitement.

Francis Eric Pobee replaces Kojo Kum in Ahanta West

Mr Francis Eric Pobee, a businessman, has emerged the winner in the Ahanta West New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary to replace Mr Kojo Kum, the incumbent, who did not contest due to ill health.

He secured 431 out of the 901 total votes cast, while Mr John Agyare polled 139, Mr Benedict Appau 256, and Mr John Kwesi Yankey 67.

With a record of accomplishment in community involvement and advocacy, Mr Pobee’s candidacy is expected to generate significant interest and support within the NPP.

As the election season heats up, all eyes will be on him as he prepares to campaign for the Ahanta West seat to retain it.

The Ahanta West Constituency Chairperson of the party, Mr Anthony Nketsiah Kofi, told the GNA that the victory would be celebrated by all party supporters, who believed that he was the best candidate to represent the NPP in the constituency.

He expressed confidence in his ability to bring about positive changes and development in the party and in Ahanta West as a whole.

He said the party would leverage the good works done by the NPP government in the constituency such as the expansion of infrastructure at the Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High School, and the construction of two hospitals.

He assured that all roads in deplorable condition in the constituency would be fixed while those under construction would be completed.

Mr Pobee promised to focus on campaigning for the general election and rallying support from constituents to securing the seat for the NPP.

“My win signals a new chapter in Ahanta West’s political landscape and sets the stage for an interesting and competitive race in the upcoming elections,” he said.

Tema West NPP Chairman justifies cash sharing at primaries

Mr. Kweku Poku Bosompem, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Tema West Chairman, has said that sharing cash for delegates at the constituency’s parliamentary primaries was not meant to influence votes.

Mr Bosompem, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the money meant for transportation was supposed to have been shared to delegates ahead of the primaries.

He said, but due to a delay in receiving it from the party’s national office, they had to share it at the polling centre while the election was ongoing.

He said the monies were shared based on ranks and ranged between GHs1,000 and GHs200.

Meanwhile, 1439 delegates are voting in the ongoing primaries to elect a parliamentary candidate for the party.

Mr. Robert Richard Suapim, a former constituency treasurer, and Mr. Dennis Amfo Sefah, an immediate past constituency chairman, are contending to be elected as the parliamentary candidate for Tema West, in Election 2024.

The current Member of Parliament, Mr. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, not contesting in he primaries.

He has announced that he will bow out of House at the end of the current parliament.

Dr Gideon Boako unseats Sanitation Minister in Tano North

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary in the Tano North Constituency of the Ahafo Region ended with a spontaneous jubilation on Saturday when Dr Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson for Vice President Bawumia, was declared the winner.

He polled 444 votes to unseat Dr Freda Prempeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) and Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, who secured 221 votes.

There were, however, two rejected ballots in the polls conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission.

That was the fourth time Dr Prempeh was seeking the mandate of the delegates to represent the constituency in parliament after she entered and won the primary in 2012.

However, the hundreds of delegates and supporters of the NPP, who took to the streets to jubilate, amidst brass band music, believed it was time the MP sat aside after 12 years in Parliament to allow Dr Boako to turn the face of politics in the constituency.

Though the primaries were conducted in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, there was heavy police presence to maintain law and order at the newly constructed Yamfo Durbar grounds, funded by the MP.

Etudur unseats incumbent MP in AAK

Mr Etudur Kobina Nyanteh has been declared Parliamentary Candidate-elect for the Abura-Asebu- Kwamankese (AAK) constituency by the Electoral Commission.

He obtained 414 votes to beat the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Elvis Morris Donkor, who had 335 with Mr Frederick Quainoo having 49 votes.

The total valid votes cast were 804 with six of the ballots rejected.

Mr Nyanteh congratulated his contenders for a good contest and called for unity among the rank and file of the party.

He thanked the Almighty God for the victory and the delegates for their immense support.

Sheila Bartels loses re-election bid

Ms Sheila Bartels, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, has lost her bid to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ablekuma North in the 2024 General Election.

It was a successful revenge for Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh, a former MP for Ablekuma North, who was declared winner of the fiercely contested race.

Out of a total of 1, 393 valid votes cast, Ms Bartels polled 637 votes whiles Nana Afriyieh polled 756 votes.

In the 2020 primaries, Ms Bartels beat Nana Afriyieh, who was then the incumbent by more than 200 votes.

There was uneasy calm at the closing stages of the election, as disagreements ensued over the legitimacy of a particular delegate to vote.

After about 30 minutes of suspension, Mr Evans Nimako, Director of Elections NPP, intervened and the issue was resolved.

Nana Afriyieh, who is currently Ghana’s Deputy Ambassador to China, could not hide her excitement immediately the provisional results indicated that she had won the race.

In her address to delegates after her declaration, Nana Afriyieh called for unity and appealed to her opponents to support her campaign to help the Party to maximise its votes in the general election.

“The election is over and we must all come together in the interest of the Party. When I lost in 2020, I supported my sister to win. I expect her to do same for me this time.” she said.

Sylvester Tetteh is NPP candidate for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro constituency, Mr. Sylvester Tetteh, has been successfully elected to be the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 elections.

He was declared winner at the end of the Party’s primaries for the constituency which took place at the Tuba Astro Turf in the Ga South Municipal Assembly.

Mr Tetteh, the current Board Chairman of the Ghana Enterprises Agency, polled 591 votes against Vida Agyekum Acheampong, a lawyer who had 465 votes and Kojo Kuranchie, 34 votes.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority said winning the primaries was rewarding as it served as a testimony of the good works he had done for the area.

“I knew what I have done, and it was my works that the well-meaning delegates have seen and reposed the confidence in me once again.

“I have said from day one that I am not going to be a one-term MP and what will take me into my second term is my works,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to party folks who played various roles and supported him during the primaries.

Going forward, he said there was a bigger responsibility of uniting the party for the upcoming general election.

The primary was not free from chaos as there were three instances where police officers on duty intervened to prevent the disruption of voting at the centre.

The incidences were mainly linked to names of party members disappearing from the voters album.

Early on, the Chairman of the NPP visited the centre where he monitored the exercise and interacted with the delegates.

Delegates vote amidst heavy security at Bawku Central

Voting to elect a parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bawku Central Constituency in the Upper East Region is progressing smoothly amidst heavy security.

The Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the military and other security agencies, has beefed up security in the area, with some stationed at vantage points.

The security agents are on high alert to maintain the peace and ensure a smooth exercise, especially after the renewed Bawku chieftaincy conflict, which had reportedly claimed more than 10 lives in the last two weeks.

The Bawku Central Constituency is one of the “orphan constituencies” of the party; however, it could not hold its primary in 2023 due to the renewed conflict and other challenges.

A total of 792 delegates are expected to cast their ballots to elect a candidate among six aspirants.

The candidates are Madam Agbawa Gabiana Abugri, former parliamentary candidate; Mr Mohammed Tahiru Nambe, a legal practitioner; Mr Mohammed Issah Zakary, Mr Paul Agobiri Alale, Mr Salifu Bashiru and Amadu Mogtar.

Mr Anthony Anamoo, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP, who visited the voting centre, advised the delegates to ensure a peaceful exercise and desist from activities that could spark conflict.

“We have advised our delegates to go home after voting but if they want to stay around and monitor the exercise, there is no problem but not to cause trouble,” he said.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful re-elected

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, incumbent Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, has been re-elected parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation emerged winner of the NPP parliamentary primaries held in the constituency on Saturday with a landslide victory.

She polled 817 of the total valid votes cast, while her contender, Mr Robert Kwesi Nicole, polled 241 votes.

The victory means, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful would be contesting the 2024 General Election as the Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP for the fourth time.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, speaking to the media after she was declared winner, said the results of the election was what she had anticipated considering the kind of work she had done within the constituency.

“I am not surprised,” she said, adding, “ My target was 800 votes and we hit and surpassed it, so I am not surprised. We’ve done a lot of work in the constituency and our executives have reaffirmed their trust and hope in me to retain this seat for the NPP.

“And I can only tell them that, as my campaign slogan said; it is possible, together. Together, we will win, and win and win again to break the eight.”

The Parliamentary Candidate-elect called on her opponent to join forces with her to ensure the Party retained the seat come December 2024.

“The contest is over, the delegates have spoken. It is time for us to join forces to do the work of the NPP in this constituency.

“So, I’m welcoming him to join us to forge ahead in unity and retain this seat for the NPP,” she added.

Since it was carved out of the then Ablekuma South Constituency, in 2012, the Ablekuma West Constituency has remained a stronghold of the NPP, winning all three previous elections (2012, 2016 and 2020).

On all three previous, victories, the Party had had Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful as its Candidate.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful was optimistic the NPP would retain the seat in the general election, saying “we will do whatever it takes to do that”.

In all, 1,078 votes were cast out of which 1,058 were valid votes.

Twenty votes were, however, rejected.

Wireko-Brobby loses to EXIM Bank CEO

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency has elected Mr Lawrence Agyinsam, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana EXIM Bank, to lead the party in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Mr Agyinsam beat Mr Bright Wireko-Brobby, the incumbent Member of Parliament, with an overwhelming 273 votes out of the valid 442 votes recorded.

A total of 452 delegates were expected to turn out for the polls but 442 voted at the end of the polls with none rejected.

The exercise began and ended smoothly with no incidence under heavy security presence.

The better part of the constituency was characterised by spontaneous jubilation as the constituents embraced the new wave of change.

Mr Agyinsam described the polls as “smooth beyond expectation” and thanked the delegates and his supporters for giving him the precious victory.

He called for unity among all party supporters to enable them to retain the seat in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

He resolved to work closely with his contender, executives, supporters, and delegates at all levels to ensure victory for the party.

Before the end of the polls, Mr Wireko-Brobbey had expressed confidence of beating Mr Agyinsam with more than 70 per cent of the votes.

He called for decorum, peace and unity among party supporters after the parliamentary primary.

He said the primary was just an intra-party contest after which everybody was required to get on board for the general election.

Sissala East NPP retains Amidu Chinnia Issahaku

Delegates at the Sissala East constituency voted overwhelmingly for Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the incumbent Member of Parliament, to retain him as the party’s candidate for the 2024 elections.

Mr Issahaku got 433 votes to beat his only contender, Dr Jebuntie Joshua Zaato, who managed 86.

After being declared as the winner, he said: “The bigger battle is ahead; the campaign would be based on the projects and achievements of my records and sure the Sissala people would retain me”.

“Nothing will change in 2024 and, as a practical politician, I will defeat the NDC candidate again”.

He appealed to members of the party to support his bid and urged all not to put their interest above the party.

He said unity of purpose was needed to retain the seat and to get more votes for the NPP to win the presidential elections.

Source: GNA