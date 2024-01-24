NDC committed to 24-hour economy – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is committed to the implementation of the 24-Hour Economy Policy to create jobs and transform the country.

He said the vision was to create opportunities for the teaming unemployed youth in the country to have easy access to jobs to build their lives.

The flagbearer of the NDC for the 2024 Election was addressing a mammoth gathering of supporters at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi after a walk through some principal streets in the metropolis.

He said the 24-Hour Economy initiative seeks to create a vibrant and dynamic economic landscape that operates round the clock.

It also anticipates a surge in job opportunities across sectors such as manufacturing, services, and technology and urged the people to support that initiative by voting to return the NDC to power to implement it.

The walk, which started at the Aboabo Post Office around 0700 hours on Wednesday, attracted thousands of party faithful, carrying placards with varied inscriptions and dancing to brass band music.

The walk was to explain the NDC’s proposed 24-Hour Economy policy and other initiatives for the people of the Ashanti Region to appreciate and understand to vote for the party in the December elections.

It was also to communicate hope to every unemployed citizen as it was incumbent upon the next NDC Government to renew hope and commitment in providing decent jobs for the teaming youth of Ghana, Mr Mahama said.

He said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had messed up the economy and that Ghanaians were suffocating under the numerous taxes imposed on them.

“The next NDC Government has what it takes to revive the economy and put it on the right path,” he said.

Touching on Ashanti Region’s development, he said all the major projects there were initiated by the NDC government, but the NPP had claimed those projects through propaganda.

The NDC Flagbearer cited the development of school infrastructure, construction of roads and the Kumasi International Airport, development of water projects, and hospitals and promised more developmental projects by the next NDC government.

Source: GNA